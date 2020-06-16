COVID-19 community exposures in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says an individual potentially exposed others to COVID-19.

Here is where the individual went before being diagnosed.

Thursday, June 11: IHOP at 2647 N Kansas Expy from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, June 12: Longhorn Steakhouse at 3121 S Glenstone from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, June 12: Applebee’s Grill + Bar at 2430 N Glenstone from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, June 13: Worked in multiple areas at Walmart Supercenter in Marshfield from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Sunday, June 14: Hy-Vee at 1720 W Battlefield between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. for about one hour (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Those who were at these places at these times are at low risk for catching the virus but should monitor their symptoms.