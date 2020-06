SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are COVID-19 community exposures in Christian and Greene County.

Before being diagnosed the Greene County case visited Walgreens at East Sunshine on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.

In Christian County, the health department says one positive case went to Harter House in Nixa from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The health departments in these counties are asking residents to monitor their symptoms.