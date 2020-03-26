COVID-19 and the United States Postal Service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The stay-at-home order may cause more people to order items online.

This comes as Amazon announced several of its warehouse employees have COVID-19.

Many people are concerned about how to handle deliveries. April Graves says she’s forced to come to the post office to find her mail.

“I’ve had some issues with our apartment complex closing their office so I have packages that are supposed to shipped there,” Graves said. “I’m having to track them down here in town trying to figure out where they are at. and, then I have to worry about ‘should I disinfect this or what should I do?'”

April is not alone. We now know that the virus can live on some surfaces.

So are there any guidelines one should use? Some people are spraying their mail and packages down with Lysol and not opening them for a day or two. The Springfield-Greene County Assistant Director, Jon Mooney, said they have no specific guidelines right now on how to handle packages.

“But, I also think that goes into the general guidance that we are providing people as they work and go throughout the community,” Mooney said. “I think the washing and sanitizing yourself after handling things like mail is a good precaution that we would advise to everyone.”

A spokesperson with the US Postal Service says according to the CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail.