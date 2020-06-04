Court orders release of man convicted of 1996 killing

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Generic-gavel-jpg_20160105200425-159532

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man imprisoned in a 1996 killing, finding that prosecutors withheld crucial evidence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Chief Justice George Draper on Friday signed an order on behalf of the court to free Lawrence Callanan within 30 days unless prosecutors decide to retry him in the killing of John Schuh.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, who was elected in 2018, backed Callanan, writing that his “conviction rested entirely on circumstantial evidence” and “the testimony of a lone and uncorroborated witness.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now