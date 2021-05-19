Court orders DHSS to release medical marijuana records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- A Missouri court has ruled that Missouri regulators were wrong to withhold copies of successful medical marijuana applications from those who appealed after being denied a license.

Now the state will turn over those records.

Our partners at the Springfield News-Leader reported that a California-based company argued it needs copies of those applications to prove it was wrongly denied licenses to grow medical marijuana, as they were based on ranked scores.

A judge says those will be released to compare scores. The Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the state’s medical-marijuana program, will appeal the decision.