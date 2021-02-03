Court documents share what led to a fatal shooting in Nixa

NIXA, Mo.- Recently unsealed search warrant documents detail what led to the shooting of 41-year-old Zachary Shane Rice on January 18.

According to the document, a suspect who was taken into custody and has since been released had been drinking with Rice prior to an argument.

Documents say the fight was over the fact that the suspect was having a romantic relationship with Rice’s girlfriend. During an interview with authorities, Rice’s girlfriend said both men were in possession of firearms.

The girlfriend told investigators that the suspect shot Rice in the head. After the incident, a Nixa police Seargent was sent to the area after a report of gunshots. The suspect drove up behind the sergeant at a high rate of speed and started flashing his car lights at the officer, the documents state.

The sergeant says the suspect exited his car with his hands in the air, saying he had just shot someone. The suspect told the sergeant that after shooting Rice, he threw the gun in the grass near Rice in front of Rice’s home.

Rice’s girlfriend told investigators that her boyfriend used to work for the suspect. She said that Rice invited the suspect over for drinks and that the two men got into an altercation outside the home, but she didn’t know what caused it.

Court records say when the suspect was taken to the Nixa Police Department, officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. Ozarks First is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.