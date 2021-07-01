COURT DOCUMENTS: Man involved in Nixa stabbing receives six new charges

Joe Dutton

NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa man who was facing two felony charges is now facing eight felony charges, according to court documents.

Joe Dutton, 41, was only charged with two counts of third-degree assault but is now facing five counts of third-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree assault or an attempt to seriously hurt a special victim and resisting arrest.

Court documents say Dutton prevented another man at the crime scene from helping a female juvenile who was stabbed in the chest.

In a video obtained by police, Dutton could be seen hitting a man while a woman was screaming.

Dutton pleaded not guilty and was denied a bond reduction currently at $50,000.

He will have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.

