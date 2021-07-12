Court documents detail how a Springfield man was charged after a domestic shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is facing several felony charges after assaulting a woman and shooting a person, according to court documents.

Elijah Ballard, 24, is facing three counts of third-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, Ballard started choking a female he knew after getting into an argument with her.

Though she was able to break free by biting his arm, she was thrown against a wall. She was also thrown against a dresser and onto the floor next to the bed.

Police say the injuries from the victim are consistent with her story.

Ballard later fled the home and got into a shooting near Farm Road 123 and Farm Road 146.

One man was shot and was taken to a local hospital.