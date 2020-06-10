Court decision means Medicaid expansion stays on ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Supreme Court won’t take up a lawsuit over whether a proposal to expand Medicaid health care should go before voters.

The court’s Wednesday decision means the proposal to extend eligibility to thousands more low-income adults will stay on the August ballot.

The leaders of two conservative groups say the initiative forces the state to spend money on Medicaid expansion and violates the state constitution.

An appeals court on Monday ruled that at face value, the initiative doesn’t direct the Legislature to spend money.

The conservative groups appealed, but the Supreme Court is refusing to take up the case.