TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A former Texas County sheriff charged with multiple felonies will be in court starting Sept. 13 through 17 in 2021.

James Sigman’s charges are due to him allowing an individual to act as a deputy when she was not authorized to do so back in 2018.

A few of the charges Sigman is facing are first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, false impersonation and first-degree robbery.