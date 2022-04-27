SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people who are charged in connection with the death of a man in Greene County appeared in court on Wednesday (4/27/22).

Riley Collier, Patricia Davis, and Michael Stauffer are charged in connection with the death of Stanley Simon II in 2020.

Riley Collier

Collier faces one count of First-Degree Murder, as well as charges of Armed Criminal Action, First-Degree Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Tampering. Collier appeared in court for a motions hearing Wednesday. A pretrial conference for Collier is set for August 11, 2022 and a jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 16.

Davis is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Second-Degree Burglary. She pleaded guilty to the burglary charges in November. She appeared for a case management conference Wednesday. A sentencing date for Davis has not been set.

Patricia Davis

Stauffer is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Second-Degree Burglary. He has a jury trial set for May 2, 2022.

Michael Stauffer

The judge has set aside five days for both Collier’s and Stauffer’s trials.

Deputies found Simon’s body in a home in Greene County in October of 2020. They found his truck, which had been stolen from the home four days later. Deputies said a debit card with Collier’s name was in the truck. Collier and Davis were arrested that day. Investigators said in addition to Simon’s truck, other items were stolen from Simon’s home.

Authorities said they determined Stauffer was involved in the homicide after they got a warrant to look through Collier’s cell phone and found a text conversation with Stauffer.