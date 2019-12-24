Couple donating 3,000 socks for the mid-Missouri homeless

by: The Associated Press

Posted:
CALIFORNIA, Mo (AP).– A mid-Missouri couple is donating more than 3,000 pairs of socks to homeless people as part of a program to honor their late son.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Janet and Edward Miller of California, Missouri, started Gentle Ben’s Socks for the Homeless in memory of their son, Ben, who died of a brain aneurysm in 2017 at age 34.

Janet Miller says socks are the most-needed and least-donated item for homeless people.

Socks will be donated to three Columbia organizations that help the homeless.

