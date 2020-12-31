County Clerk swears in Greene County officeholders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three newly elected Greene County officials were sworn into office Thursday morning, Dec. 31.

The Greene County Clerk swore in the officials at the Historic Courthouse on North Boonville Ave.

Participants in the swearing in ceremony were:

Sherri Eagon Martine – Greene County Public Administrator

John C. Russell – Greene County District Two Commissioner.

Justin Hill – Greene County Treasurer

The county said the ceremony was small, and participants and their guests were asked to wear masks as well as practice social distancing.