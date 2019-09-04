Counties in the Ozarks gear up for 2020

Mo. — The presidential race is right around the corner and the candidates aren’t the only ones who have to prepare.

Both Christian and Greene counties are already preparing for 2020 race.

“Literally, this time of year we begin to do our county-wide canvas preparation and the purpose of that is we want to make sure all the registered voters and the addresses we have on file that those voters still live where we have them registered at,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Even though the 2020 November Election may seem far away, prep for election day is in full swing.

“You always want to figure out what can we do better,’” said Schoeller. “What can we do to ensure we’ve done everything we can?”

Greene County will be expanding its election judges’ handbook.

“Make that much more user friendly for the election judges so if questions come up on the day of the election they can more easily flip to those answers,” Schoeller said.

Christian County is also looking to make some changes for election day.

“We’ve been talking with all the different school districts and the places where we have polling places and looking at the parking and accessibility and making sure that there’s ample parking spaces and just preparing for next year,” said Christian County Clerk Kay Brown. “{We’re looking at moving some sites just because of parking and accessibility.”

Christian County will also be adding more judges to improve how long it takes to vote.

Although there are some changes happening, there’s one thing that will stay the same in both counties: paper ballots.

“I like a paper ballot,” Brown said. “I’m from Missouri. I’m from the Show Me State, so I want to see that paper ballot and I think every voter in Missouri feels that way. They want to see what they have and what they voted for.”

“I think it’s important…if you’re tallying every single ballot, you know, on some type of flash drive, for example,” said Schoeller. “If something was tampered with, the ability to go back and be able to verify that vote total, you’re never going to be able to convince the voter, or much less myself, frankly, as County Clerk, that that is the vote total that voters cast on the day of the election.”