Cost of COVID-19: The impact the virus has for those without insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Many in the Ozarks will see or have seen medical bills coming in to pay for treatment of COVID-19.

One Springfield man, Alfonso Olguin, had COVID-19 and later saw a substantial medical bill hoping it would be taken care of by Uncle Sam.

Since 2001, Olguin has worked at a Mexican restaurant at the corner of Glenstone and Bennett, where he has made many friends over the years.

“I really love my business because my customers are like a family to me,” he says.

The native from Mexico immigrated to America 36 years ago. Now, as a U.S. citizen, Olguin is one of nearly 30 million Americans who cannot afford health insurance.

“I don’t have enough money to afford insurance. The first time I was looking for insurance, it was $1,100 a month for both,” says Olguin.

During the summer, Olguin and his entire family tested positive for COVID-19. He and his eldest son Javier ended up hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Olguin tells KOLR10 Anchor David Oliver that he experienced a cough that wasn’t too bad, cold sweats, and shaking. Javier spent just under one week in the hospital while his father was there for 11 days.

“The nurse, lady who was checking me in asked, do you have insurance. and she said, ‘who’s going to pay this?’ I said, ‘the government? The government said since COVID is coming, no worries. Go to the hospital, we’re going to cover everything,’” he says.

The government did pay for Javier, and the family received no bill for his treatment. But Alfonso now owes Mercy more than $45,000.

“Imagine, it’s hard to survive. Especially at this time when COVID still around. We don’t have enough customers, so it’s hard to survive at this time,” says Olguin.

The Federal CARES Act is supposed to pay for COVID-19 hospitalizations for uninsured Americans, only when COVID is the primary diagnosis. That’s where the issue lay for Alfonso. He had COVID, but his primary diagnosis was Sepsis. Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection.

“A primary diagnosis is the reason that the person gets admitted, and it is commonly the most severe part of the multiple diagnoses that they may have,’ says Dr. David Barbee, Mercy’s Vice President for primary care.

Dr. Barbee says it’s not unusual for COVID-19 patients to develop bacterial Sepsis, bacterial pneumonia or blood clots resulting from the changes in the body that come from COVID-19.

“We do, in fact, have patients in the hospital and their principal diagnosis is just COVID, and they may be on a ventilator just because COVID, but in other cases, there is bacterial Sepsis or there is a blood clot. And again, when that is the predominant reason for the hospitalization, then that becomes the primary diagnosis,” he says.

Olguin says he was on a ventilator and was given Remdesivir. So while Olguin was treated for COVID-19 in the hospital, the primary diagnosis of Sepsis, likely a result of COVID-19, is why the government is not helping with his $45,000 medical bill.

“Healthcare is an extremely highly regulated. The requirements that we are under with regards to diagnosis and reporting are very strict, and we can’t just pick and choose. We have to use the diagnosis that is most relevant for that particular case, and in cases like this, it may not be the underlying condition. It may be a complication of that, and it is simply the way it is. It isn’t the way we would like it to be, perhaps,” says Dr. Barbee.

Olguin has since recovered and is back to work making small payments toward his unexpected balance due. He says he never thought he would die because he never felt that bad.

“It was really hard; I don’t want to get it again,” says Olguin.

Mercy Hospital does offer a 35% discount to patients like Alfonso Olguin, those with no insurance and those who don’t qualify for the government payment program. Mercy also offers interest-free payment plans. According to an analysis by USA Today, if Olguin had a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the hospital would have likely paid almost $39,000 in reimbursement for his care.

Ozarks First reached out to CoxHealth to ask about the cost of care for COVID-19 patients there.

CoxHealth has plans in place to limit patients’ out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 testing, regardless if someone has insurance or not. Patient responsibility related to hospitalization varies depending on one’s insurance carrier and level of coverage, so we cannot speak to what they might pay. When a patient is uninsured, CoxHealth applies its self-pay discount, and then submits the final amount through the HRSA (federal) COVID-19 uninsured program, which covers COVID care in certain circumstances. However, this program requires that a patient’s primary diagnosis be COVID for coverage to apply. For those with remaining balances, CoxHealth offers payment plans, and works with patients to find options that are best for their financial situations. Kaitlyn McConnell, Media Relations Manager at CoxHelath

Trevor Croley, President of Croley Insurance in Springfield, says many health insurance companies are now adding a ‘COVID Surcharge’ to group policies.

The addition is not because of an increase in claims. It is designed to cover increased costs for the pent up demand for medical services due to the shutdowns that started in March.

“They understand there is going to be a wave of this stuff, and it’s just going to roll for a while. So not only are services in greater demand, but then all of the medical supplies that are necessary for those medical services. Those are in greater demand as well. Today they’re saying just with this little blurp, pent up demand, covid costs, a lot more strain on the systems, a 1-4% adjustment in their premiums,” says Croley.

Croley says not all insurance companies are charging the surcharge yet, but keep in mind any additional surcharge is on top of the industry average health care cost increase of about 11% every year. Croley says it’s too early to know how an increase in claims due to COVID-19 itself will affect policy prices.