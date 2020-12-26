Cost of COVID-19: The impact of the virus for those with health insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-Well as if things weren’t hard enough avoiding COVID infections; some in the Ozarks are facing the challenge of unexpected hospitalization bills for their COVID treatments.

The federal government’s COVID relief funding program provides a series of services related to public testing and supplying health care workers with needed resources to treat the sick.

But aside from swab and saliva tests and PPE, just what the government covers in dealing with this pandemic is a bit hazy.

So let’s break it down to help you avoid some unexpected bills.

If you have insurance and are hospitalized for COVID, are you covered?

Well, according to Nisha Kurani at the Kaiser Family Foundation, it depends.

“Whether an individual’s cost for COVID-19 treatment if they are hospitalized is covered, really really comes down to what the insurance company has to say,” says Kurani.

The best bet if you’re insured is to ask about your plan’s COVID coverage for hospitalization costs and do so before you end up in a hospital care situation.

Depending on your plan, you may need to work with your insurance company to get it to pay for certain treatments. As with many insurance decisions, costs can be a factor.

For example, it costs a lot more to put a COVID patient on a ventilator and supply Remdesivir, the drug originally developed for Hepatitis. Doctors have emergency FDA authorization to use on COVID patients. So, depending on the level of care you need, your insurance may only pay for part of the costs.

But what if you don’t have insurance at all?

That answer seems less complicated, at least on the surface.

“The legislation passed earlier this year in 2020 does provide hospitals and providers with funding for the cost of treating uninsured individuals for COVID-19,” says Kurani.

It sounds like people without insurance needing covid treatment paid for are in good shape, but we received this statement from The Department of Health and Human Services:

Reimbursement under the uninsured program will be made for qualifying testing for COVID-19, treatment services with a primary COVID-19 diagnosis, and qualifying COVID-19 vaccine administration fees.

So, notice the qualification language from HHS: Eligibility for the government’s uninsured program requires a primary COVID-19 diagnosis.

This makes sense, but it also may make things complicated for some.

Since the CDC calculates the COVID death rate to include so-called co-morbidities (that is, multiple contributing factors to death), it makes sense that people presenting in emergency rooms for inpatient care may have multiple ailments needing treatment—including COVID.

But if doctors do not consider COVID the primary diagnosis for a patient, COVID treatment for that uninsured is not covered.

And that may really add an unexpected insult to injury.