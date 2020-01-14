Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison

MOBERLY, Mo (AP).– A corrections officer has been charged with sneaking synthetic marijuana and tobacco into a Missouri prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Davis is free on bond after he was charged Saturday with the delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Charging documents say investigators searched his car Saturday at the Moberly Correctional Center and found 174 grams (6.14 ounces) of synthetic marijuana, along with several unopened bags of tobacco.

Corrections officials say four offenders have been placed in segregated housing pending further investigation.