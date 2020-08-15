Corporation offering free school supplies to children in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Free school supplies are being given to hundreds of students in Southwest Missouri.

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) partnered with several donors to make sure students have what they need for the upcoming school year.

OACAC says students registered for these back-to-school fair events will get a new backpack, all necessary supplies and a cloth mask.

Hygiene items such as new clothing, socks and shoes will also be given.

More information can be found at OACAC’s website.