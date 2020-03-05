Coronavirus testing will become more available in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The state of Missouri says the availability of testing for the coronavirus will soon become more available.

Dr. Randall Williams, the executive director of the State Health Department, says that the test is only available to those who fall under the CDC guidelines for testing.

Williams said those guidelines are based on a few things like travel history to hotspots of where the coronavirus has been prevalent, and then also the symptoms.

A fever over 100.4, or respiratory issues. Right now, if you do think you fall under those criteria, he says the first step is to call your medical provider, and from there a decision can be made on whether or not you should be tested.

Right now, the state only has a limited number of kits available, but Williams says they will be available more widely soon.

“We think commercial labs, within a month if not sooner, will have the tests available so that it will be available in a very large scale way,” Williams said. “We think the present situation in which we are limiting who we are testing will probably not last more than another month.”

In a news conference this evening, Vice President Mike Pence says that the test has been designated as an essential health benefit under your health plan.

This means it will soon be covered by Medicare and Medicaid as well.

Pence says that the US is ready to send out 1.5 million tests for hospitals across the country by the end of the week.