Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, Secretary of Health to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 70,627 total COVID-19 cases and 992 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website. The total cases include 69,449 confirmed cases and 1,178 probable cases. The total deaths include 986 deaths among confirmed cases and six deaths among probable cases.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
