Coronavirus impacts local and national businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A lot of companies that do business with China are now starting to lose profit due to the Coronavirus.

Nationally, we’re already seeing stocks plunge, as the virus spreads across dozens of countries.

The world’s largest brewer, A B InBev, already says the virus made a dent in its profit. For the past couple of months, it says the outbreak caused around $285 million lost in revenue and is expecting a 10% earning decrease in the first fiscal quarter.

Here in Springfield, SRC Electric, a manufacturing company, says some of the component parts they use to build their engines, turbos or electronics come from china.

“It’s not necessarily a slow down of parts, it’s just a complete shutdown,” explained Vaughn Henson, director of Business Development at SRC Holdings, “so for example, one of our divisions typically gets about eight loads a month from China, and in March, that’s going to go down to zero. So you’re going from full supply to zero in one month.”

Other businesses that are also affected include wedding dress stores.

The virus is causing factories in china to be unable to make the materials needed for specific dresses. And customers are worried, including one local bride, Brittney Millaway, here in Springfield.

“I’m getting married this year,” said Millaway, “I’m adding sleeves to the dress, and we need lace for the specific lace, and that does come from a factory in China. So they were unable to contact that factory because they’re closed. So basically, they sent a note, they said, and could take two weeks for them to get back to me, see if we’re even able to get that in time for the wedding.”

Millaway says wedding dress stores are trying to find material elsewhere.