Coronavirus impacts gas prices and stock markets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One unexpected effect of the virus outbreak is fuel prices sinking below $2 per gallon.

A head analyst told USA Today this is dependent on two things:

A continuing fear about COVID-19

The global oil supply continuing to grow

Over the weekend, oil-producing nations failed to agree on a plan to boost oil prices, It’s those crashing oil prices causing stocks to take a dive on Wall Street.

The New York stock exchange briefly halted trading this morning to let investors catch their breath.

Traders are now expecting the federal reserve to lower interest rates back to zero to help the economy.

Though it’s not clear how helpful that would be.

More and more companies, including big tech companies, are encouraging employees to work from home.