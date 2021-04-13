Copper stolen from air conditioner at Springfield Animal Advocacy Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After a building’s air conditioner stopped running, workers at the Springfield Animal Advocacy Foundation realized the unit’s copper tubes had been cut.

Executive Director Jeremy Tuck said the theft most likely happened during the winter when copper prices were higher, and since the company didn’t realize the issue earlier repairing, it will cost around $10,000.

“Luckily, we just came off of giving Ozarks with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks,” said Tuck. “We raised a couple thousand there. And I think we’ve got almost three thousand dollars with our Facebook fundraiser. And then also with PayPal, we’ve got a little over two thousand dollars. So we’re coming pretty close to making it.”

A local heating and cooling company won’t charge the non-profit any labor costs, but the clinic still has to pay for the united and new concrete pads.