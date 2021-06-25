Cooling centers set up in Springfield to help residents beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Salvation Army is providing cool places for people to find relief from the scorching days.

On days when it’s super hot, Springfield residents like Regina Jefferson says staying outside isn’t ideal.

“It’s too hot to be outside you know in one spot. It would have been just too hot,” said Jefferson. “If it’s hot outside it’s gonna be hot inside and if you don’t have air conditioning it’s going to be that hotter.”

Jeff Smith, with Salvation Army Community Relations, said staying cool is important to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“We activate our cooling center any time the national weather service issues a heat advisory or excessive heat warning,” said Smith.

People can go sit and cool off at 1701 W. Chestnut Expressway between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Even if it’s 90 degrees and hot and there’s not heat advisory, they can still come in and get a drink of water and use the restrooms,” said Smith.

Not everyone has access to air conditioning. If you are struggling to stay cool, it’s important to take breaks from the heat and stay hydrated.

“I like drinking cold water,” said Na’marrea Powell, a Springfield resident. “I guess go to a movie, you know, and hide out for a couple of hours and just uh escape.”

More cooling centers and their times can be found on The Salvation Army’s website.