Conway will soon be protected by Laclede County Sheriff’s Office

CONWAY, Mo. — The Conway, Missouri Police Department is dissolving and soon law enforcement will be provided to the city by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Millsap says the county is excited about this partnership and believes it will provide more consistent law enforcement for the city as Conway has not had a full-time police officer in several months.

Under this new agreement, Conway will pay Laclede County $30,000 for a full-time deputy in the Conway area.

The sheriff’s office will have a substation in Conway City Hall and the city is donating its law enforcement equipment to the sheriff’s office.

Laclede County Deputy Matt Frederick is a Conway native and will be the deputy assigned to the area.

This partnership is set to begin on Feb. 1.