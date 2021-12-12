Convoy of Hope sends supplies to help tornado victims in Kentucky and Tennessee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope, a Springfield based disaster relief organization, is sending help to areas impacted by the storms.

The agency has sent several supplies from its world destruction center in Republic, Missouri. Convoy of Hope has sent tarps, food, water, cleanup, supplies and other necessities to help those recovering from the storm.

Convoy of Hope is planning to bring several truckloads of these items to Kentucky and Tennessee.

Ethan Forhetz, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, says this response is different than previous ones.

“Normally, we will go to one location, and we will send out all of our supplies from there,” said Forhetz. “This is such a huge path of devastation. So, what we are doing is sending loads to different communities along the 200 miles disaster zone.”

The American Red Cross also says it is sending people and supplies from Chapters around Missouri and Arkansas.