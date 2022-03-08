SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Convoy of Hope is updating the Ozarks on its work on the Poland-Ukraine border over the last week.

Last week, Convoy of Hope sent a team to Poland to work with refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The team plans to be in Poland for several weeks to support the community and those in need.

On March 7, volunteers loaded a truck filled with supplies to bring into Ukraine.

The most surprising part, however, may be that many of the volunteers are Ukrainian women who just recently crossed the border into Poland themselves.

“They were wanting to help. They were wanting to pitch in and help back home as much as possible, so they came and help us,” says Convoy of Hope’s Director of Humanitarian Intervention Chris Dudley.

Crews with Convoy of Hope say Ukrainian refugees cleaned and repaired their warehouse at the Poland border in a way to help those still stuck on the other side.

“Having the ability to kind of let some of that energy out in a productive way was really good for them,” said Dudley.

Dudley says it’s a relief for crews to know there’s somewhere for the supplies to be stored once it arrives. It also makes it possible to send truckloads of food and water to those still waiting to cross.

“It just gives us an opportunity to serve on the other side of the border. In addition to what we’ve done, we’re seeing people who have already come across the polish side,” said Dudley.

But what’s shocking is that there are no refugee camps. Dudley says they simply aren’t needed.

“I’ve been doing this job for over a decade, and I’ve never been to a refugee situation before where there are no refugee camps. They just don’t exist here. Everyone is being absorbed by polish people. The polish government staying in hotels for the time being,” said Dudley.

As crews wrap up their sixth day on the ground, they’ve now witnessed hundreds of thousands of mothers and their children arrive, exhausted, but still full of hope.

“It puts it all in perspective to see the importance of humanity and how people are being treated once they arrive here. It’s really, really impressive,” said Dudley.