REPUBLIC, Mo. – Convoy of Hope is helping out in Mississippi after access to clean drinking water was cut off for more than 150,000 people in the Jackson area due to flooding.

Convoy of Hope arrived with bottled water and cleaning supplies by the truckload.

“You think, ‘This will never be us.’ But it’s us now. You guys were on the ground the next day … 80% of our water bottles have come from Convoy,” said Wayne Hall, a pastor from Jackson who has previously worked with Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services Team.

On Thursday, September 8, Convoy of Hope said that over 600 vehicles lined up at a drive-thru supply distribution at a church in Jackson.

“People were so grateful to receive these supplies,” said one attendee.

The people of Jackson have been without clean water for over a month, but Convoy of Hope says this isn’t the only water-related crisis they have responded to lately.

“We keep seeing water crises around the country with this larger issue unfolding after a flood,” said Convoy of Hope’s Stacy Lamb. “This is our tenth water crisis of this year in the U.S. out of the 24 disaster responses we’ve done in 2022.”