SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As people continue to recover from hurricane Laura, one local organization is working to help those in need.

Convoy of Hope has donated more than 1.3 million pounds of disaster relief supplies such as food, water, ice and hygiene materials.

Nearly 40,000 people have received relief supplies from the humanitarian organization.

Members of the Convoy of Hope says they will continue to be in the affected area distributing items for weeks to come.