Convoy of Hope prepares to travel to areas that will be impacted by Hurricane Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope is getting ready to travel toward areas in the path of Hurrican Ida.

The disaster response team leaves Sunday morning from the agency’s new world distribution center in Republic.

Convoy of Hope has already positioned semi-loads of supplies just outside the areas expected to be impacted by the hurricane. The team will join crews already on the ground and will have to wait until Hurricane Ida passes. Once the storm is over, volunteers will move in with relief supplies for those impacted.