SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Convoy of Hope is helping Ukrainians by sending a team to Poland to help provide assistance this week.

The organization’s International Disaster Services team has been working with people on the ground in Ukraine before the invasion began to construct a strategy to help those in need.

The team is also working with people in the surrounding countries of Poland, Moldova, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Spain, Slovakia to assist the people of Ukraine.

Convoy of Hope is working to send food, water, shelter, hygiene kits, and other necessities to displaced Ukrainians as over half a million Ukrainians flee the country.

You can donate and follow Convoy’s response at www.convoyofhope.org/ukraine