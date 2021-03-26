Convoy of Hope heading from Springfield to tornado-stricken Alabama, Georgia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local non-profit is sending help and supplies to those impacted by severe storms in Georgia and Alabama.

Convoy of Hope is sending at least two tractor trailer loads of disaster relief supplies from the World Distribution Center in Springfield to help survivors.

Ethan Forhentz with Convoy of Hope said they are making sure they are prepared for a bad tornado season.

“There’s concern that this could be a bad year,” said Forhentz. “And it’s certainly not off to a great start with what happened last night.”

Local teams stationed in Macon, Georgia, is on its way with a truckload of disaster relief supplies.