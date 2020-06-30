Convoy of Hope donates around 40 million meals to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Convoy of Hope distributed around 40 million meals to children and families in 40 different states.

Convoy of Hope is a Springfield-based non-profit and is working to help those suffering from hunger due to COVID-19.

“We have to keep going. This isn’t the time to stop. Millions still need our help to get through this crisis,” says Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope.

Groups such as NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers partnered with the non-profit to help bring the food, water and emergency supplies to those in need.

“This is a united act of compassion,” says Donaldson. “Corporations, churches and civic groups are coming together to make sure people are fed.”

At a recent distribution in Adel, Georgia, one volunteer says some families drove 40 miles for the food and supplies. Over 800 people received household supplies and food.

“The lines of cars stretched for 2 miles throughout the day,” said Bethany Burrows, a volunteer for Convoy of Hope.

You can keep track of what this non-profit is doing to combat the impact of COVID-19 by clicking here.