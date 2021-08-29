Convoy of Hope departs to Louisana to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope deployed 13 trucks Sunday morning to travel toward Lousiana to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane but has now been downgraded to a Category 3.

Convoy of Hope already has trucks staged in Louisana with water, food, hygiene supplies, cleaning items, and more. Crews will wait until the storm has passed before starting relief and recovery efforts.

“We have to keep ourselves so that we can get in and we have to keep the products safe so that we have something to deliver when it is time,” said Ethan Forhetz, spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. ” So yes, it is tough to sit and watch as the storm moves through because everybody is powerless when that is happening. but, if we are in the right position it can much more quickly enable us to get in and help the people who need it.”

Convoy of Hope plans on partnering with churches and setting up camp in a local church in Shreveport, Louisiana.