Convoy of Hope asking for donations in response to Hurricane Laura

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Convoy of Hope is asking for hygiene and baby care kit donations in response to Hurricane Laura.

Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team left for Louisiana Wednesday morning to set up drive-thru distribution sites stocked with food, water, and other disaster relief supplies.

Individuals, groups, churches, and companies can help by purchasing supplies and kits.

To find a list of approved items, instructions, and to register, go to convoyofhope.org/kits.

Once registered, a Convoy of Hope staff member will be in contact to answer questions and provide drop off information.

To follow Convoy of Hope’s response, visit convoyofhope.org.