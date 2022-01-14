Convoy of Hope #48 in Forbes list Top 100 Charities in America

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the third year in a row, Convoy of Hope has been listed as one nonprofit featured on Forbes annual America’s Top 100 Charities list.

This year marks the first time the nonprofit has broken into the top 50.

In 2019, Convoy of Hope first made the list at #82. In 2020 it was listed as #75. In 2021 it has lifted into #48.

Forbes bases their list on the most recently reported fiscal year of each charity, with rankings reflecting private contributions not including government grants or payments for services not included. Convoy of Hope reported $363 million in private donations as of December 2021.

“This honor is a direct result of the people who support Convoy of Hope’s mission in the United States and around the world,” spokesperson Ethan Forhetz said. “We are grateful for that support.”

Forbes listed Convoy of Hope’s charitable commitment rate at 92%, reflecting how much of the non-profit’s total expenses go towards charitable services.