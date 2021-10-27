Convicted sex offender accused of attempted rape in southwest Missouri

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A convicted sex offender from Springfield, Missouri is in jail awaiting trial on an attempted rape charge.

According to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Michael Campbell entered a woman’s residence on May 30, 2021, walked into her bedroom, and attempted to remove the woman’s clothing.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was asleep in bed next to her, woke up and chased the defendant out of the home.

Campbell, 46, was arrested at a later date. He was charged with one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

He’s due to appear in court sometime in December.

Campbell, who stands out because of his numerous face tattoos, has a lengthy criminal history, including prior convictions for sexual assault, several instances of failing to register as a sex offender, burglary, grand theft, escape from custody, stealing, and resisting arrest.