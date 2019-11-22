Convicted Missouri killer charged in double shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A convicted killer has been charged in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Cochee Hurn was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and four other felonies in Tuesday’s shooting in an alley near his residence. He was denied bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say he hit a 45-year-old man with a semi-automatic handgun as he sat in a car. When another man intervened, gunfire erupted. The unidentified 45-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the younger man is hospitalized in critical condition.

Hurn previously was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2004 shooting death of 42-year-old Richard Turner. He was freed from prison in 2014.

Trending Stories