Contractors summit teaches safety on construction sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Following safety steps on construction sites can be the difference between a good day at work and some severe injuries.

That’s a message one organization shared with contractors from all over the country through a simulated disaster.

The Missouri Common Ground Alliance hosted the simulation as part of their safety summit earlier today at Corwin Arena.

The summit shows contractors proper safety techniques created by industry experts.

“We want to keep it free so everybody has access to safety training,” said Mark Woodward, president of the Missouri Common Ground Alliance. “We want anybody from the largest construction companies and utilities to the smallest construction companies to get safety training. We want everybody safe on the job site.”

A special guest attending the summit this year is Paul Teutul Jr. from the Discovery Channel’s “American Chopper” show.