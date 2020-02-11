Contractor seriously injured at post facility in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).–Authorities say a contractor has been seriously injured at a U.S. Service facility in Kansas City while working on a conveyor belt system.

Fire Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said crews responded around 6 p.m. Monday to the facility, extricated the worker from the conveyor belt system and took him to a hospital.

Walker said Tuesday that it appears that the contractor was without oxygen for more than 10 minutes.

He said crews were able to regain a pulse but that the contractor’s prognosis is ”poor.”

