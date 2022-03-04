SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Partnership of the Ozarks is trying to find Springfield’s Top Dog.

The winner will get a grand prize that includes a Top Dog Photo Shoot and a 2023 calendar.

Registration is $25 per dog and is open until March 16th.

Voting will begin on March 21st, in which $1 equals one vote. The dog that raises the most money wins.

The winner will be announced on April 1st.

To register and vote for your dog, click here.

All proceeds will benefit the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.