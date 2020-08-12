Construction on Sunshine Elementary not finished, students moved to Portland

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Construction on Sunshine Elementary will not be finished by the time school starts in a couple of weeks.

Sunshine Elementary Principal Tracy Daniels sent a letter to parents saying that students who planned on attending Sunshine will be moved to the former Portland Elementary School.

Springfield Public Schools says they were ambitious for completion before school started but had a backup plan ready for any construction delays.

“This is just one more way that our school district is demonstrating that we are able to adapt and be flexible and we certainly appreciate our amazing teachers and support staff, our parents and our students for the grace and the understanding that they are showing to us as we continue to need to be adaptable during these challenging times,” says Stephen Hall, SPS Chief Communications Officer.

Sunshine is being renovated and expanded as part of Proposition S. The new completion date is October 4th. Once complete, students will return to Sunshine from Portland.