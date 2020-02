NIXA, Mo. — Some construction will be happening in the near future on 160 in Nixa.

Christian County is having a public meeting on Feb. 18 to discuss proposed improvements at AA and CC on 160.

The open house-style meeting is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. At Nixa City Hall.

During the meeting, MoDOT experts will be available for comments and to answer questions.

If you can’t attend the meeting, you can provide feedback online.

The project is scheduled for construction in 2023.