Construction jobs could continue through the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we head into the winter months, it’s typical to see construction slow down. However, that’s not going to be the case this year.

Contractors are asking their employees to work overtime into the winter season to finish projects.

“Construction is the 12 months 365 days a year, usually, especially when we’ve got times like we have right now,” Vice President of Branco Enterprises Sean Thouvenot said. “We have a record backlog at our company right now. We don’t stop for for winter. We don’t stop for you know, rain. Unless it’s an outside job and you just can’t work or something like that. But yeah, we work work year round.”

As jobs keep pouring in, workers and supplies are not.

“Right now the biggest problem holding up projects is manpower and other industries that supply our industry construction is,” Thouvenot said. “I mean we we overcome and adapt quite a. Bit, but just getting the materials that you can’t do anything.”

John Edwards with Springfield contractors association expects many employees to continue working through the winter.

“Just like everybody else, nobody wants to be outside when it’s 25 degrees outside and it’s freezing trying to pour concrete and it makes it more challenging,” Edwards said. “We’re exhausted. We’re worn out. It doesn’t really matter who you talk to, most of us didn’t shut down during the pandemic.”

For now, contractors have to use what they’ve got..

“We’ve got 148 employees and we’re working them,” Thouvenot said. “You know, as much as they want to work, we’ll we’ll work them. “

Missouri sits in the number 2 spot for most construction jobs lost in one month. It lost 1,600 construction jobs from August to September.