Construction for traffic calming project in the Rountree Neighborhood begins next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Crews with the City of Springfield will begin working on a traffic calming project in the Rountree Neighborhood on Cherry Street starting Monday, June 14.

The City says eastbound traffic will be closed on Cherry Street between Fremont and Weller Avenues.

“Residents can expect traffic flow through the work zone to be limited to a single lane of westbound traffic for a large portion of the project duration. Eastbound traffic is advised to follow the marked detour,” the City of Springfield says.

The project is scheduled to be completed in October.

The project aims to help pedestrian and vehicle traffic coexist along Cherry Street near Pickwick Avenue and the surrounding area. During an interview in August 2020, Springfield Traffic Operations Engineer Derrick Estell says this project came about after discussing different traffic calming demonstrations.

“We did a pop-up traffic calming demonstration with the help of a few partners. That gave us a better idea of how a traffic calming feature might function in this location at this intersection. We were also able to gather feedback from the community and gather some data in terms of speeds and volumes on the roadway,” says Estell.

Here’s what the project will bring to Cherry Street:

Bulb-out points Near Cherry and Fremont Avenue Cherry and Pickwick intersection Near railroad tracks before Cherry and Weller Avenue

Three crosswalks The middle crosswalk will be raised Outer crosswalks will be featured on bulb-out points

Six new car parking spots, two motorcycle parking spots

Reduce crosswalk from 37 feet to closer to 22 feet

“As you approach this area, there will be appropriate signage basically indicating that you are entering into a pedestrian-friendly area,” says Estell. He says these signs will be similar to the ones used around downtown Springfield.