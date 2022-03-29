LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers on Interstate 44 will be dealing with delays in the summer of 2022. MoDOT crews will begin working on 25 bridges over the interstate.

In 2022, MoDOT will be concentrating on work in Lawrence County.

MoDOT crews said a lot of the bridges on the list of those being repaired were built in the late 1950s and early 1960s and it’s time for an upgrade.

The entire project will cost $43.2 million. It’s set to be completed in September of 2024.

“16 of the 25 will be full replacements,” said Craig Switzer, MoDOT’s Transportation Project Manager. “Those are ones where the condition of those is just deteriorated to the point where replacement is the only option at this time. The other nine are going to be rehabilitations and those still have some life left.”

Switzer said the work is necessary since the bridges are all in poor to fair condition.

He said the major issue MoDOT is facing is the fact that so many bridges are reaching the end of their service lives at the same time.

“If we don’t fix these eventually they’re going to deteriorate to the point where these are going to have to be shut down or we’ll have to post load limits on them,” he said. “When a bridge structurally gets to the point where we have to post limits, it affects our truck traffic. It affects our commerce. It affects our farm market routes. Farmers trying to get their products to market and such.”

Bridges along Interstate 44 in Jasper, Greene, Webster, and Dallas Counties are also expected to be repaired as part of the project.