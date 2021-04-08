Construction begins on new amphitheatre and arts park at MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University broke ground Thursday, April 8, on a new John Goodman Ampitheatre and Arts Park.

The John Goodman Ampitheatre will be an open-air facility with a permanent stage and ties for 350 removable seats.

It will be located adjacent to Craig Hall which the university will transform the outdoor area into an arts park. Improvements will also be made to the landscape and hardscape surrounding the structure.

University President Clif Smart says having John Goodman’s name on the theatre really shows how far you can go if you start at MSU.

The project is expected to be completed next summer.