Conservation department wants to teach Missourians about snakes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to educate people on the snakes of the state.

There was an hour-long family-friendly program at the Springfield Nature Center this afternoon.

The department says snakes are among Missouri’s most misunderstood animals.

It adds there are almost 47 species and subspecies of snakes in Missouri and 88% of those are harmless.

All venomous snakes in Missouri are part of the pit viper family.

You can identify pit vipers by a pit that is located between the eye and nostril on each side of the snake’s head.

Pit vipers also have well-developed fangs.

“All snakes are really important to nature to the balance of nature,” said Alan Reel, with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “They eat all kinds of things, pests and spiders and mice and so they’re things we want to have around.”

Killing any snake in Missouri is against state law unless you feel you could be harmed or the snake is threatening you.