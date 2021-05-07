Conservation Department says not to dump pets after red-tailed boa found near Kirbyville

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding Missourians not to dump pets in the wild.

According to a Facebook post, a red-tailed boa was found at Drury Mincy Conservation Area near Kirbyville recently.

Conservation officials say the snake was suffering and near death due to near-freezing temperatures this week.

“The snake was rescued and taken to a wildlife rehabber near Cassville where it was treated and is alive and doing well,” the Conservation Department said.

If you do need to dump unwanted pets, the Department says to contact your local animal control/rescue/shelter/humane society and not dump them on conservation areas or anywhere else.