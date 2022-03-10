SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The man in charge calls it one of the Ozarks little-known resources – a program known as PTAC.

PTAC, or Procurement Technical Assistance Center, is a program for small business owners in the Ozarks to receive help when seeking out government contracts; a process that can often be difficult and time-consuming.

The sole mission is to assist businesses — including small, disadvantaged, veteran and women-owned firms — obtain federal, state and local government contracts.

The sole mission is to assist businesses — including small, disadvantaged, veteran and women-owned firms — obtain federal, state and local government contracts.

Counselor with PTAC Allen Waldo says federal, state and local governments spend more than $800 billion annually on various products and services, much of which is with small businesses.

However, many business owners in the Ozarks may be stumped on how to throw their hat in the ring when bidding opportunities open up.

“A lot of times people are not thinking beyond the commercial contracting and not always thinking about government contracting in general,” says Waldo. “In fact, they are the largest buyer of goods and services across the world.”

MO PTAC staff can show business owners how to:

Prepare bids

Understand forms, regulations and specifications

Establish a quality assurance program

Conform to packing, transportation and delivery requirements

Evaluate financial capabilities and accounting system adequacy.

Waldo says he’s shortened a days-long process down to an hour.

“As you can imagine, a lot of the government requirements can be a little bit intimidating,” says Waldo. “So, we kind of look at ourselves as being kind of time-savers help them figure it out. ‘Hey, can I self-certify as a small, disadvantaged business? What other types of opportunities should I be looking for?‘“

Waldo says the federal government has a goal of awarding 5% of its contracts to women-owned businesses.

One Springfield owner taking advantage of the resource is Darline Mabins, CEO of Drain Pro Plumbing in Springfield since 2019.

“While you are an established business, you’re still in new ownership, so you want to drive new business locally,” Mabins tells OzarksFirst on Thursday. “The ins and outs of how to get certified, how to begin looking for those contracts, how to know where to find that information, I wasn’t well versed on.”

Mabins says she’s working in connection with other multicultural resources in Springfield in order to open doors for smaller businesses to take on government contracts, even if they are within multi-million dollar projects.

“You know, they may not be able to build you another Cox Hospital, but maybe they can help with painting, or maybe they can do a bid on you the concrete,” says Mabins. “A $20,000 contract is a huge thing for a small business.”

If you’d like to make an appointment with PTAC to see how you can grow your business through government contracts, email Allen Waldo at waldoaj@missouri.edu, or visit https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-procurement-technical-assistance-centers/ptac-services